Goldman Sachs Remains a Hold on SunPower (SPWR)

In a report released today, Brian K. Lee from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on SunPower (SPWR), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Lee covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

SunPower has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.82, a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $57.52 and a one-year low of $3.99. Currently, SunPower has an average volume of 4.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPWR in relation to earlier this year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments: The SunPower Energy Services Segment deals with the sales of solar energy solutions in the North America region including direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement and construction. The SunPower Technologies Segment involves technology development, worldwide solar panel manufacturing operations, equipment supply to resellers, commercial and residential end-customers outside of North America. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.