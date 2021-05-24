Goldman Sachs Remains a Hold on Pfizer (PFE)

Goldman Sachs analyst Terence Flynn maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer (PFE) yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Flynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 65.3% success rate. Flynn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arvinas Holding Company, Johnson & Johnson, and Royalty Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Hold with an average price target of $43.09, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pfizer’s market cap is currently $223.6B and has a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -24.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pfizer Inc. develops, manufactures and sells healthcare products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Its key focus areas include oncology, inflammation & immunology, rare disease, vaccines and internal medicine. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on PFE: