Goldman Sachs Remains a Hold on Imperial Oil (IMO)

Austin Angelo- January 27, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil (IMO) today and set a price target of C$39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.73, close to its 52-week low of $23.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Mehta is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 58.7% success rate. Mehta covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Conocophillips, Hollyfrontier, and Kosmos Energy.

Imperial Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.56, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$37.00 price target.

Imperial Oil’s market cap is currently $19.24B and has a P/E ratio of 9.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

