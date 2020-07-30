Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on United Parcel (UPS)

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel (UPS) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Alliger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Alliger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.43, which is a -15.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $106.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United Parcel’s market cap is currently $106.6B and has a P/E ratio of 24.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -38.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UPS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers a full spectrum of U.S. domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, Indian sub-continent, and the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain and Freight segment offers transportation, distribution, and international trade and brokerage services. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More on UPS: