Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on Unilever NV (UNLVF)

Goldman Sachs analyst John Ennis CFA maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF) today and set a price target of EUR58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.95, equals to its 52-week high of $62.95.

CFA has an average return of 15.1% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2251 out of 6814 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unilever NV with a $56.09 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.95 and a one-year low of $45.00. Currently, Unilever NV has an average volume of 58.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UNLVF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.

Read More on UNLVF: