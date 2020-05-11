Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released today, Ajay Patel from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF), with a price target of EUR15.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #5529 out of 6559 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $15.70 average price target, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR14.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.50 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an average volume of 3,793.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.