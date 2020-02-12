Goldman Sachs Reiterates a Buy Rating on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

English has an average return of 4.0% when recommending The Simply Good Foods Company.

According to TipRanks.com, English is ranked #2678 out of 5894 analysts.

The Simply Good Foods Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

The Simply Good Foods Company’s market cap is currently $2.29B and has a P/E ratio of 73.98. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SMPL in relation to earlier this year.

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands.

