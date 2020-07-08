Goldman Sachs Maintains Their Hold Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Hold rating on Tesla (TSLA) yesterday and set a price target of $1300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1389.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Delaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TE Connectivity, Jabil Circuit, and Amphenol.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $825.11, which is a -41.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1000.00 price target.

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.99 billion and net profit of $16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.54 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $702 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year.

