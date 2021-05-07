Goldman Sachs Maintains Their Hold Rating on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex maintained a Hold rating on CyberArk Software (CYBR) today and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Essex is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Essex covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Bentley Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CyberArk Software with a $173.40 average price target, a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $169.70 and a one-year low of $92.61. Currently, CyberArk Software has an average volume of 542.8K.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Israel; United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Other. Its products include core privileged access security, application identity and endpoint privilege manager, and Conjur. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon N. Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.