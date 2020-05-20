Goldman Sachs Maintains Their Buy Rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam maintained a Buy rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF) today and set a price target of £5.73. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.34, close to its 52-week low of $2.90.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings with a $4.89 average price target, which is a 51.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.00 and a one-year low of $2.90. Currently, Rolls-Royce Holdings has an average volume of 46.11K.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense, ITP Aero, and Corporate. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment includes engines, power systems and nuclear systems for civil power generation. The Defense segment consists of military aero engines, naval engines, submarines and aftermarket services. The ITP Aero segment provides aeronautical engines and gas turbines. The company was founded in March 1906 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.