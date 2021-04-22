Goldman Sachs Maintains a Hold Rating on Nordex (NRDXF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Ajay Patel maintained a Hold rating on Nordex (NRDXF) today and set a price target of EUR26.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.10, close to its 52-week high of $32.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #2191 out of 7461 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordex is a Hold with an average price target of $33.14, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Societe Generale also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR27.00 price target.

Based on Nordex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion and GAAP net loss of $22.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.34 billion and had a net profit of $3.97 million.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers. It also offers inspection and maintenance, inspection of safety equipment, repair service, spare part deliveries, modernization, technical enhancements, condition monitoring system, customer training, and remote monitoring and management. Nordex was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.