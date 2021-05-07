Goldman Sachs Maintains a Hold Rating on Leslie’s (LESL)

In a report released today, Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Leslie’s (LESL), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.17.

According to TipRanks.com, McShane is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 68.2% success rate. McShane covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leslie’s with a $34.38 average price target, a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on Leslie’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $145 million and GAAP net loss of $30.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $298 million and had a net profit of $780K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LESL in relation to earlier this year.

Leslies Inc is a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand offering a comprehensive assortment of more than 30,000 products across chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, and safety, recreational, and fitness related products. The company offers its products and services for Residential Pool, Residential Spa, Professional Pool, and Commercial Pool consumers.