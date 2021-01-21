Goldman Sachs Keeps Their Hold Rating on Pfizer (PFE)

In a report released yesterday, Terence Flynn from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer (PFE), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Flynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 68.8% success rate. Flynn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arvinas Holding Company, United Therapeutics, and Eli Lilly & Co.

Pfizer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.09.

Pfizer’s market cap is currently $202.9B and has a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.98.

Pfizer Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare. The EH segment is involved in development and supply of branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars, and select branded products including anti-infectives. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

