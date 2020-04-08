Goldman Sachs Keeps Their Hold Rating on LANXESS (LNXSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Georgina Iwamoto maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS (LNXSF) today and set a price target of EUR44.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.75.

Iwamoto wrote:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel fur Lanxess vor Quartalszahlen von 45,00 auf 44,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Neutral” belassen. Analystin Georgina Iwamoto passte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie ihre Schatzungen fur einige Chemiekonzerne an jungste Wahrungseffekte an./ajx/mne Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 05:43 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Iwamoto is ranked #1858 out of 6281 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $57.22 average price target, implying a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $71.09 and a one-year low of $28.35. Currently, LANXESS has an average volume of 982.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.