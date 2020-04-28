Goldman Sachs Keeps Their Buy Rating on United Parcel (UPS)

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel (UPS) today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Alliger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 41.7% success rate. Alliger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Landstar System, and FedEx.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $109.50 average price target, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Based on United Parcel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.57 billion and GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.85 billion and had a net profit of $453 million.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers a full spectrum of U.S. domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, Indian sub-continent, and the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain and Freight segment offers transportation, distribution, and international trade and brokerage services. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.