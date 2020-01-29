Goldman Sachs Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cigna (CI)

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Tanal covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenet Healthcare, UnitedHealth, and DaVita.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cigna with a $232.75 average price target, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

Based on Cigna’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.62 billion and net profit of $1.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.28 billion and had a net profit of $144 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CI in relation to earlier this year.

Cigna Corp. is a global health service company, which is dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind. Its products and services include an integrated suite of health services such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

