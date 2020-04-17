Goldman Sachs Keeps a Hold Rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released today, Veronika Dubajova from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), with a price target of EUR32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.80.

Dubajova commented:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel fur Siemens Healthineers von 40,50 auf 32,00 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Neutral” belassen. Sie bevorzuge aktuell Aktien, die weitgehend verschont von moglichen negativen Einflussen der Corona-Krise bleiben oder mittelfristig nur leicht davon belastet sein durften, schrieb Analystin Veronika Dubajova in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zu europaischen Medizintechnik-Unternehmen. Auch Unternehmen mit Selbsthilfepotenzial gehorten dazu. Siemens Healthineers ordnet sie allerdings in keine dieser drei Kategorien ein./ck/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2020 / 06:51 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Dubajova is ranked #5187 out of 6440 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $43.32 average price target, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Healthineers AG’s market cap is currently $40.77B and has a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -24.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.