Goldman Sachs Keeps a Hold Rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Goldman Sachs analyst Jernej Omahen maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) today and set a price target of EUR7.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #5581 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $10.32, which is a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Warburg Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.15 and a one-year low of $4.99. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 3.29M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Read More on DB: