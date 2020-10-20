Goldman Sachs Keeps a Hold Rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report released today, George Galliers from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF), with a price target of EUR65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers is ranked #6581 out of 7009 analysts.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.34, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on October 6, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.95 and a one-year low of $39.90. Currently, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 1,611.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.