Goldman Sachs Keeps a Buy Rating on UBS Group AG (UBS)

Goldman Sachs analyst Jernej Omahen maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG (UBS) yesterday and set a price target of CHF13.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.02.

Omahen has an average return of 8.9% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #6290 out of 6612 analysts.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.98, representing a 19.7% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF14.50 price target.

Based on UBS Group AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.17 billion and net profit of $1.6 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.21 billion and had a net profit of $1.14 billion.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management; Wealth Management Americas; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Wealth Management Americas segment provides advice-based solutions through financial advisors. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

