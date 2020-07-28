Goldman Sachs Keeps a Buy Rating on Diageo (DGEAF)

In a report issued on July 1, Olivier Nicolai from Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating on Diageo (DGEAF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicolai is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Nicolai covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Fevertree Drinks, and Nestlé SA.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $590.86, implying a 1559.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, HSBC also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $43.90 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 15.76K.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.