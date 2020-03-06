Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group (GS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $194.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goldman Sachs Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $274.10.

The company has a one-year high of $250.46 and a one-year low of $180.73. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has an average volume of 3.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GS in relation to earlier this year.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.