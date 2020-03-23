Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Carrier maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group (GS) today and set a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.87, close to its 52-week low of $130.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Intercontinental Exchange.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goldman Sachs Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $257.33, which is an 89.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $250.46 and a one-year low of $130.85. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has an average volume of 3.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GS in relation to earlier this year.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.