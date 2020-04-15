Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group (GS) today and set a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $176.88.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung fur Goldman Sachs nach Zahlen fur das erste Quartal auf “Sector Perform” mit einem Kursziel von 182 US-Dollar belassen. Der Kerngewinn je Aktie sei mit 3,11 Dollar klar unter seiner Schatzung von 5,37 Dollar, aber im Rahmen der Markterwartungen geblieben, schrieb Analyst Gerard Cassidy in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Wahrend das Institut im Investmentbanking besser als gedacht abgeschnitten habe, hatten dieser Entwicklung hohere Ruckstellungen, grossere Ausgaben und ein Nettoverlust im Vermogensmanagement entgegengestanden./ajx/he Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 10:33 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 11:02 / ET Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 73.2% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $221.45, representing a 29.8% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $236.00 price target.

Based on Goldman Sachs Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.14 billion and net profit of $1.92 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.25 billion and had a net profit of $2.54 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GS in relation to earlier this year.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

