Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group (GS), with a price target of $358.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $245.21, close to its 52-week high of $249.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 71.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Bank of America, and Ares Management.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $255.00, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $280.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $249.50 and a one-year low of $180.73. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has an average volume of 2.19M.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing and Lending, and Investment Management.