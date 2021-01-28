Goldman Sachs Downgrades TAL Education Group (TAL) to Hold

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho downgraded TAL Education Group (TAL) to Hold today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Cho is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 83.3% success rate. Cho covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as China Maple Leaf Educational Systems, Bright Scholar Education Holdings, and New Oriental Education Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TAL Education Group with a $87.33 average price target, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $79.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.43 and a one-year low of $44.24. Currently, TAL Education Group has an average volume of 3.07M.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.