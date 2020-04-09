Goldman Sachs Downgrades Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) to Hold

Goldman Sachs analyst Bruno Amorim downgraded Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Amorim is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Amorim covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

The the analyst consensus on Corporacion America Airports SA is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Corporacion America Airports SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $417 million and GAAP net loss of $24.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $479 million and had a net profit of $33.82 million.

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in acquiring, developing, and managing airport concessions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia, and Peru. The company was founded on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.