Goldman Sachs Believes Siemens Energy (SMEGF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Ajay Patel from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF), with a price target of EUR32.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.35, close to its 52-week high of $42.06.

Patel has an average return of 46.0% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #1047 out of 7253 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.50, implying a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.