Goldman Sachs Believes Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Won’t Stop Here

Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) yesterday and set a price target of CHF432.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $375.20, close to its 52-week high of $379.43.

Parekh has an average return of 15.1% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #3213 out of 7545 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $390.73.

The company has a one-year high of $379.43 and a one-year low of $308.57. Currently, Roche Holding AG has an average volume of 6,662.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.