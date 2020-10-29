Goldman Sachs Believes PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Richard Edwards from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF), with a price target of EUR96.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.25, close to its 52-week high of $98.05.

Edwards has an average return of 18.4% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Edwards is ranked #2415 out of 7012 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $100.61 average price target, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Pareto also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR94.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $98.05 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 142.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.