Goldman Sachs Believes Nike (NKE) Won’t Stop Here

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexandra Walvis maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE) yesterday and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $137.28, close to its 52-week high of $141.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Walvis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 55.8% success rate. Walvis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Levi Strauss & Co, and Burlington Stores.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.75, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $174.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $141.14 and a one-year low of $60.00. Currently, Nike has an average volume of 6.45M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate. The North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refers to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represents NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.