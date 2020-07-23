Goldman Sachs Believes Microsoft (MSFT) Still Has Room to Grow

Goldman Sachs analyst Heather Bellini maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft (MSFT) yesterday and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $211.75, close to its 52-week high of $216.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 78.3% success rate. Bellini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $221.50, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $216.38 and a one-year low of $130.78. Currently, Microsoft has an average volume of 33.97M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSFT in relation to earlier this year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform. The Intelligent Cloud segment refers to the public, private, and hybrid serve products and cloud services of the company which can power modern business. The More Personal Computing segment encompasses products and services geared towards the interests of end users, developers, and IT professionals across all devices. The firm also offers operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games; personal computers, tablets; gaming and entertainment consoles; other intelligent devices; and related accessories. The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

