Goldman Sachs Believes Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Won’t Stop Here

Goldman Sachs analyst Terence Flynn maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $225.40, close to its 52-week high of $235.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Flynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 65.0% success rate. Flynn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Company, and Royalty Pharma.

Eli Lilly & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $222.55, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $216.00 price target.

Based on Eli Lilly & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.81 billion and net profit of $1.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.86 billion and had a net profit of $1.46 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LLY in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1876, Eli Lilly & Co. is a leading healthcare company that manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

