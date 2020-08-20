Goldman Sachs Believes Adyen (ADYYF) Won’t Stop Here

Goldman Sachs analyst Mohammed Moawalla maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF) today and set a price target of EUR1560.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1759.50, close to its 52-week high of $1778.20.

Moawalla has an average return of 71.3% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #670 out of 6895 analysts.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1641.83, representing a -6.2% downside. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1590.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1778.20 and a one-year low of $620.00. Currently, Adyen has an average volume of 1,996.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.