Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs BDC with a $16.25 average price target.

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.51 million and net profit of $34.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.09 million and had a net profit of $16.13 million.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of lending services. It provides financing for middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity. It provides financing for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, leveraged buyouts, dividend recapitalization and restructuring with investment size ranging between USD 10-75 million. It invests in companies with EBITDA between USD 5-75 million