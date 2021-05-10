Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Initiated with a Hold at Raymond James

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.68, close to its 52-week high of $20.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goldman Sachs BDC is a Hold with an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.64 and a one-year low of $14.41. Currently, Goldman Sachs BDC has an average volume of 400.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GSBD in relation to earlier this year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of lending services. It provides financing for middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity. It provides financing for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, leveraged buyouts, dividend recapitalization and restructuring with investment size ranging between USD 10-75 million. It invests in companies with EBITDA between USD 5-75 million