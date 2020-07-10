Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Finian O’Shea from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.93.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 45.0% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goldman Sachs BDC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, Goldman Sachs BDC has an average volume of 257.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of lending services. It provides financing for middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity. It provides financing for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, leveraged buyouts, dividend recapitalization and restructuring with investment size ranging between USD 10-75 million. It invests in companies with EBITDA between USD 5-75 million