Golden Star Resources (GSS) Receives a Hold from National Bank

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on Golden Star Resources (GSS) today and set a price target of C$5.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.53.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 77.0% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Pan American Silver, and SilverCrest Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Star Resources with a $3.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.53 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Golden Star Resources has an average volume of 702K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GSS in relation to earlier this year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. It operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.