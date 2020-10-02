Golden Star Resources (GSS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources (GSS), with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 58.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Great Panther Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Star Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.01.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. It operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.