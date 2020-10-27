Golden Star Resources (GSS) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on October 15, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources (GSS), with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.22.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 74.8% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Star Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.36, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.30 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.20 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Golden Star Resources has an average volume of 645.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GSS in relation to earlier this year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. It operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.