Golden Star Resources (GSS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After National Bank and Canaccord Genuity gave Golden Star Resources (NYSE MKT: GSS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Heiko Ihle maintained a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 52.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Star Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.58, which is a 61.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.20 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Golden Star Resources has an average volume of 468.7K.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. It operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.