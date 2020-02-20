Golden Star Resources (GSS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources (GSS) today and set a price target of $4.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Star Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.23.

Based on Golden Star Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $62.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.32 million.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. It operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.