Golden Star Resources (GSS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources (GSS), with a price target of $4.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.59.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Star Resources with a $3.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.97 and a one-year low of $1.86. Currently, Golden Star Resources has an average volume of 552.9K.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. It operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

