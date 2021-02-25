Golden Star Resources (GSS) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources (GSS) yesterday and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.58.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 57.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Star Resources with a $5.66 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.20 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Golden Star Resources has an average volume of 466.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. It operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.