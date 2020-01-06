Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Cleaves Securities

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) received a Hold rating and a $5.40 price target from Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 72.5% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Golden Ocean Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.80.

The company has a one-year high of $7.07 and a one-year low of $4.33. Currently, Golden Ocean Group has an average volume of 244K.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.