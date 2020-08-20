Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Receives a Buy from Cleaves Securities

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Buy rating on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) on August 18 and set a price target of $7.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 54.0% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Golden Ocean Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Golden Ocean Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $137 million and GAAP net loss of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.47 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.