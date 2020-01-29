Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Got Some Good News

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl upgraded Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $5.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.56, close to its 52-week low of $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Ocean Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Golden Ocean Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $23.59 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.