Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Minerals Co (AUMN), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 58.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Minerals Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.00.

Golden Minerals Co. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties containing precious metals. Its projects include El Quevar, Velardeña, Santa Maria, Rodeo, and Yoquivo. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.