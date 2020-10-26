Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Golden Entertainment (GDEN) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Entertainment with a $17.00 average price target.

Based on Golden Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $75.97 million and GAAP net loss of $78.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $248 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.41 million.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.