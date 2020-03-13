Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Golden Entertainment (GDEN), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.89, close to its 52-week low of $7.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 54.7% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a one-year high of $21.67 and a one-year low of $7.71. Currently, Golden Entertainment has an average volume of 85.89K.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments.